A Midyear Look At Expected Changes In Business Immigration

By Rami Fakhoury (July 12, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Midway through the year, it is helpful to consider what may lie ahead in the second half of 2023 with respect to employment-based immigration reform. What is clear is that, with a divided Congress, an election year looming, and public attention focused on border issues, major legislative efforts have little chance of making headway....

