SEC Atty-Turned-Fraudster Suggests 3 Years In Prison

By Elliot Weld (July 10, 2023, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney and recidivist fraudster asked a Virginia federal judge for a sentence of 33 to 41 months in prison for a penny stock scheme, less than half of what prosecutors are seeking....

