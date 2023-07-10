McCormick Says Michigan Wrongly Assessed Income Tax

By Jaqueline McCool (July 10, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Spice company McCormick was wrongly assessed Michigan tax for seven years because although it had some employees in the state during that time, those employees engaged in activities exempted from income tax, the company told the Michigan Court of Claims....

