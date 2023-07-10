4th Circ. Says Asylee Failed To Back Fear Claims Despite Help

By Rae Ann Varona (July 10, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a Salvadoran man's bid to stay in the U.S., saying the man failed to sufficiently back his claims for deportation relief despite an immigration judge's help in developing his record....

