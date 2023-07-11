Judge Stalls Tech Founder's $28M Suit Against JPMorgan

By Jessica Corso (July 10, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday threw a wrench into a fintech founder Charlie Javice's wrongful termination suit against JPMorgan Chase, saying the indicted tech entrepreneur will have to try her luck in arbitration before possibly bringing her $28 million case back to federal court....

