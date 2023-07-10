Insurance Cos. Want Xcel To Pay For Colo. Wildfire Claims

By Thy Vo (July 10, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Scores of property insurance companies want to force Xcel Energy to pay insurance claims related to a 2021 Colorado wildfire that damaged and destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, alleging the utility's negligence and power lines sparked the blaze....

