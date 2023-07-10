Settlement Deal Won't Bring Patents Back To Life, Judge Says

By Andrew Karpan (July 10, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Two feuding manufacturers of motors used in boats may have privately settled their patent infringement dispute, but a federal judge in Virginia refused to scuttle his "comprehensive" decision that the patents in the dispute were invalid, since that wasn't part of the settlement deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS