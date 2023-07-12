Greenleaf Says RI Pot Law's Union Clause Sidesteps NLRA

By Collin Krabbe (July 12, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Medical cannabis nonprofit Greenleaf says Rhode Island's recreational legalization law pushed it into an unfair labor peace agreement in violation of the National Labor Relations Act, essentially stripping its bargaining power by requiring unionization to legally sell the drug for adult use....

