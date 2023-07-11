3rd Circ. Upholds Pa. City's Win in Abortion Clinic Protest Suit

By George Woolston (July 11, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed a Pennsylvania city's win over two anti-abortion activists challenging a city ordinance they claimed prevented one-on-one conversations with pregnant women outside abortion clinics, ruling the city doesn't have an official policy prohibiting such acts....

