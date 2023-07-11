4th Circ. Told Gas Lease Coverage Row Was State Business

By Elizabeth Daley (July 11, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A green grower urged the Fourth Circuit to overturn a West Virginia federal court's decision allowing its insurer to avoid coverage of an oil and gas company's underlying $4 million case accusing the sustainable farm of blocking it from drilling new wells....

