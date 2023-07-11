Prosecutor Tapped To Lead NJ Community Response Office

By Jake Maher (July 11, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced this week that a Union County assistant prosecutor will be the inaugural director of the new Office of Alternative and Community Responses, where she will develop and implement non-law enforcement responses to mental health emergencies statewide....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS