EPA's Power Doesn't Reach Canada, Quebec Co. Says

By Nadia Dreid (July 11, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can't enforce the Clean Air Act on a Canadian company that the agency says has been selling law-breaking devices that disable the emissions controls on heavy-duty trucks, that company told an Ohio federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS