Vape Seller Permanently Enjoined In Cake Counterfeit Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (July 12, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved a joint agreement which permanently enjoins a seller from infringing trademarks for AK Futures LLC's Cake-branded Delta-8 THC vape products, allowing it to escape a lawsuit accusing it of participating in a nationwide scheme to sell counterfeit versions of the products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS