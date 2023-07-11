Antares' $6B Debt Vehicle Leads Pack Of 4 Illinois PE Funds

By Al Barbarino (July 11, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Four separate Illinois-based private equity firms announced the closing of new investment funds Tuesday, highlighted by Chicago-based Antares Capital's second senior loan fund, which the firm said packs about $6 billion of purchasing power. ...

