Bank Must Pay Atty Fees Over 'Glaringly Egregious' Conduct

By Rose Krebs (July 11, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has ordered Blue Foundry Bancorp to pay attorney fees to a shareholder who sued for access to company records, saying the bank holding firm engaged in "glaringly egregious" litigation conduct, including accusing the investor of belonging to "the Jewish Mafia."...

