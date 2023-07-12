Chicago Art School Dodges Ex-Worker's Discrimination Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 12, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has handed a summary judgment win to a private art school associated with the Art Institute of Chicago in a former employee's case alleging national origin discrimination and retaliation, saying the worker was offered the chance to resign because of poor job performance, not because she's from Spain....

