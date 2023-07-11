Trust Wants Secret Holland & Knight Call For Ownership Fight

By Hayley Fowler (July 11, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A trust that claims to hold certain ownership rights in a North Carolina technology company has asked the state Business Court if it can review a secretly recorded phone call with Holland & Knight, saying a recent state Supreme Court decision has made the recording fair game....

