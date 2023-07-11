US Seeks $5M From NC Co. For Chemical Contamination

By Quinn Wilson (July 11, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice accused a North Carolina chemical company and its operators of fraudulently transferring and dissipating its assets in order to evade liability for cleanup costs and asked a federal judge for a declaratory judgment that the company owes more than $5 million in remediation....

