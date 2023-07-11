Colo. Auto Racetrack Loses COVID Fight Again

By Daniel Ducassi (July 11, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has tossed a lawsuit by a Denver-area car racing track that challenged local COVID-19 health orders, concluding Monday that the track's loss in state court on the same issues barred it from bringing federal claims....

