Black Employees Hit Denver City Attorney With Race Bias Suit

By Thy Vo (July 12, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Two Black women are suing the Denver City Attorney's Office in Colorado federal court, alleging they were paid less and marginalized because of their race and claiming the former city attorney failed to hold prosecutors and other employees accountable for racist behavior....

