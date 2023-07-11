10th Circ. Backs Fed Ban Of 2 Bankers In Trade Secrets Case

By Jon Hill (July 11, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that the Federal Reserve had jurisdiction to take enforcement action against two executives of a member bank in Wyoming for allegedly misappropriating proprietary information from a previous employer, a nonmember bank overseen by another federal agency....

