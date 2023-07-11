Travelers Units Beat Blue Bell Coverage Suit At 5th Circ.

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 11, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit held on Tuesday that two Travelers units don't have to cover Blue Bell Creameries in a shareholder suit over the company's alleged failure to prevent a 2015 listeria outbreak that led to a nationwide recall of its ice creams, saying their duty to defend applies only to accidents....

