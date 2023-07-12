EPA Draft Plastic Pollution Plan Offers Opportunities For Cos.

By George Gigounas, Jesse Medlong and Gwen Keyes Fleming (July 12, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Plastic pollution has outpaced the efforts of governments, business, nonprofits and consumers to contain it. In response, policymakers are embracing increasingly aggressive measures to control the fate of a material once deemed the miracle of the modern age....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS