LBRY Says It Will Close Down After SEC's Win

By Jessica Corso (July 11, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Would-be YouTube alternative LBRY Inc. said Tuesday that it was closing up shop after a judge permanently barred the platform from the crypto industry and ordered it to pay a civil penalty of around $100,000 for failing to register its digital token with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

