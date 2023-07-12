Convicted Ohio Lobbyist's Sentencing Redo Adds Prison Time

By Ryan Harroff (July 12, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge gave a lobbyist who pled guilty to wire fraud six months in prison following a Sixth Circuit reversal of his previous order, which had laid out a no-jail sentence that the appellate court said might have been influenced by the judge's personal relationship with the defendant....

