Judge Threatens Attys With Contempt In Kwok Ch. 11

By Aaron Keller (July 11, 2023, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys on Tuesday were threatened with contempt by a bankruptcy judge reviewing a Chapter 11 trustee's motion to sanction entities purportedly controlled by the daughter of Chinese exile and Chapter 11 debtor Ho Wan Kwok, questioning why the lawyers didn't make more of an effort to determine if the LLCs complied with subpoenas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS