Worker Says LifePoint's Bid To Duck Wage Suit Is Premature

By Caleb Drickey (July 12, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A worker suing a health care network over what he alleged were underpaid wages urged a Delaware federal judge not to allow the company to seek a quick end to the case, arguing that the workers have not yet had a chance to discover evidence that might back their claims....

