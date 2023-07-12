Revised Senate Crypto Bill Tells A Tale Of Two Regulators

By Aislinn Keely (July 12, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan duo of U.S. senators updated their landmark crypto bill with provisions that would further expand the intended role of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in overseeing crypto markets and codify consumer protections after a year of crypto collapses and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission actions....

