DOL Sends Mental Health Parity Rules To White House

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 12, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor sent proposed regulations to the White House further implementing a law designed to ensure health insurance plans can't limit coverage of mental health and substance use disorder treatments more than other health coverage, which plans, insurers and attorneys have long awaited....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS