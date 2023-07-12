P&G Says Exploding Detergent Pod Claims Don't Hold Up

By Anna Bongardino (July 12, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A consumer's class claims against Procter & Gamble over allegedly exploding Cascade dishwasher pods are "fatally overbroad," the company told a South Carolina federal judge, saying the proposed class would likely include hundreds of thousands of customers who have never had an issue with the product, let alone experiences with them exploding....

