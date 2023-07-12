FERC Note On La. Pipeline Was Too Late, Corps Tells 5th Circ.

By Catherine Marfin (July 12, 2023, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debated Wednesday whether a public comment about a planned 96-mile natural gas pipeline in Louisiana was submitted in time for agency consideration, with the Corps telling a Fifth Circuit panel that the comment was immaterial because it was submitted to a separate entity....

