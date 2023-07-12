Google Gets Fed. Circ. To Affirm PTAB's Ax Of Mapping IP

By Jasmin Boyce (July 12, 2023, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive claims in four mapping patents that Google sought to have reexamined after being hit with federal infringement litigation over a decade ago, backing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's obviousness findings that were made on remand from the appellate court....

