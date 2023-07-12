NIH Soldiers On With Health IT Deal Panned By Watchdog

By Alyssa Aquino (July 12, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The National Institutes of Health will stick to disputed plans to use a massive $50 billion vehicle to procure information technology services, announcing it will again rework the deal to address objections from dozens of contractors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS