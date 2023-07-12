Travelers Blasts 'Premature' Coverage Bid For Ammonia Leak

By Hayley Fowler (July 12, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America urged a North Carolina court to toss claims by a logistic company seeking coverage of a wrongful death suit and property damage complaints stemming from an ammonia leak at its cold storage facility, arguing that the bid is premature since the company's liability hasn't been determined....

