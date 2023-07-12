'Frivolous' Starbucks Suit Tossed, Judge Considers Sanctions

By Mike Curley (July 12, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out a proposed class action alleging Starbucks Coffee Co. misleads consumers with the labeling of its French Roast Ground 100% Arabica Coffee due to added potassium content, admonishing an attorney for the number of "frivolous" lawsuits he's filed on similar grounds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS