5th Circ. Turns To Texas Justices In Prompt Payment Act Case

By Ganesh Setty (July 12, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit asked the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday to consider whether an insurer's independent appraisal award payment bars a policyholder from seeking attorney fees under the Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act, in light of the Legislature's amendments to the law in 2017....

