Fla. High Court Urged To Review Judge DQ Over 'Animosity'

By David Minsky (July 12, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday granted a petition urging the state Supreme Court to review a disqualification motion against a trial court judge over "fear of continuing animosity" against a probate attorney, saying the judge broke a longstanding rule by addressing the facts alleged in the motion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS