Colo. Panel Doubts Shooting Victims Can Undo Trial Loss

By Daniel Ducassi (July 12, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A panel of Colorado appellate judges on Wednesday appeared skeptical about letting victims of a 2015 mass shooting in a Planned Parenthood get another chance at holding the clinic liable for the attack, with one judge saying a jury verdict that Planned Parenthood was not responsible seemed to make irrelevant the victims' arguments that it should have predicted the shooting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS