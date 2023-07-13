Mass. Hospital Asks 1st Circ. To Revive COVID Coverage Bid

By Ganesh Setty (July 13, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts hospital urged the First Circuit to reverse the dismissal of its suit against Continental Casualty Co. seeking coverage for its COVID-19-related losses, arguing it alleged in "painstaking detail" how the virus physically altered its property and how the hospital's remediation efforts went beyond "simple cleaning."...

