ECJ Backs Broader Approach To Antitrust Watchdog's Powers

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (July 13, 2023, 7:55 PM BST) -- The EU's top court ruled on Thursday that the European Commission has broader powers to assess a deal's potential impact on competition than a lower court had found, telling the lower court to take another look at the enforcer's decision to block a £10.25 billion ($13.45 billion) telecommunications merger....

