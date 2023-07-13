Ex-Ohio Speaker And GOP Leader Appeal Bribery Sentences

By Ryan Harroff (July 13, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party both filed appeals of their respective 20- and five-year prison sentences for their roles in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme involving a $1.3 billion government bailout for FirstEnergy Corp....

