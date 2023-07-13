Binance Promotes Ex-Skadden Atty To GC Amid Probes

By Aislinn Keely (July 13, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchange Binance has tapped a member of its internal legal team and alum of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as its general counsel amid enforcement actions from federal regulators and the recent departures of its previous GC and other executives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS