IT Co. Loses Foreign Hire Bid Despite 'Interesting' Arguments

By Rae Ann Varona (July 13, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board backed a department decision denying an information technology services provider's bid to temporarily hire 50 foreign cellular tower equipment installers, saying the company failed to meet its burden of establishing its worker need....

