Temple Health Hit With Retaliation Suit By Ex-Tech Director

By George Woolston (July 13, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A longtime Fox Chase Cancer Center employee claims in New Jersey state court that she was ousted by a new supervisor for taking sick time and for filing complaints about their discriminatory conduct, and that hospital general counsel Jerome Maddox flubbed an investigation into her concerns over a potential business partner's ties to the Russian government....

