Walmart Doles Out $5M To Nev., Colo. For Deceptive Pricing

By Henrik Nilsson (July 13, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle claims that it engaged in deceptive pricing practices in Nevada and Colorado after inspections revealed disparities between products' shelf and checkout prices, the states' attorneys general announced Thursday....

