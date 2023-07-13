11th Circ. Says Insurers Can't Recoup Drug Co.'s Suit Costs

By Hope Patti (July 13, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Two CNA units had no duty to defend a generic-drug maker against a rival's suit, but cannot seek reimbursement of defense costs based on a reservation of rights letter, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed in a published opinion Thursday....

