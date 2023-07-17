Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Rule Would Peg Sales Tax On Installations To Contractors

By Sanjay Talwani (July 17, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Virginia contractors who sell and install certain personal property onto real property would be considered the final users of the property and would be liable for sales and use taxes under an amended rule proposed Monday by the state tax department to reflect statutory changes....

