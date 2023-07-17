Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Justices Deny Marathon Unit's Bid To Undo $26M Verdict

By Daniel Ducassi (July 17, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary cannot unwind a $26 million verdict against it in a suit brought by a pipeline construction company after the Colorado Supreme Court said Monday that it would not review an appellate court finding that juries can issue binding verdicts for quantum meruit claims. ...

