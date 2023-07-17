Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Morris James Worker In Retaliation Row Seeks Jobless Pay

By Rose Krebs (July 17, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- An ex-Morris James LLP paralegal has asked the Delaware Superior Court to immediately award him unemployment payments dating back to September, after he agreed to leave the firm amid claims that he was retaliated against after he accused one of its partners of misconduct....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!