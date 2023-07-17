Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Investors Say Wash. Brothers Bilked Them Of $150M

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 17, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors have filed suit against two Washington state brothers purportedly in the real estate investment and development business, claiming the pair scammed hundreds of people, many of them immigrants, out of more than $150 million dollars by touting a portfolio of projects, including some that apparently don't exist....

